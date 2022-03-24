Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 3,802,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,778. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

