Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $266.53

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 142,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,919. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

