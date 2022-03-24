Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,786. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

