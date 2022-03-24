Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,128. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

