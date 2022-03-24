Analysts Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 1,667.22

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.56 ($21.73).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.25) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:IMI traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,426 ($18.77). 275,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,531.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,664.50. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.72). The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,524.75). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($710,427.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,904,651 over the last 90 days.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

