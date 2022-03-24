Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $200.33

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MKSI traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $135.56 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

