Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $10.19

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,341. The company has a market capitalization of $742.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,276,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

