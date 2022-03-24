Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target at $4.17

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.