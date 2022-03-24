Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $19.21

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.91 on Monday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.