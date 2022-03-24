Analyzing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -53.68% -86.06% -3.65% ExlService 10.23% 19.27% 11.26%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40

ExlService has a consensus price target of $137.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Emerald.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $145.50 million 1.73 -$78.10 million ($1.55) -2.30 ExlService $1.12 billion 4.08 $114.76 million $3.34 41.25

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Emerald on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. In addition, the company provides data-driven and digital enterprise solutions in the areas of revenue enhancement, finance and accounting, and customer experience management to clients primarily in the banking and capital markets, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and communications, manufacturing and retail and business services industries. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

