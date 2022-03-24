Analyzing Katapult (KPLT) and Its Peers

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Katapult to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million -$31.93 million 48.01 Katapult Competitors $1.64 billion $136.53 million 8.75

Katapult’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Katapult and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 176 712 1052 82 2.51

Katapult currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.83%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.22% -0.76% 5.48%

Summary

Katapult peers beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

