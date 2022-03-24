Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,291,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $138,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $60,287,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.