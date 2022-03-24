AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.38 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $702.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

