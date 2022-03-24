Andre Lacroix Sells 7,526 Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.84), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($510,551.32).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,148 ($67.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($83.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,201.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,278.94. The stock has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($84.25) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($74.25) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.06) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.89).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

