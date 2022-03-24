Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.40

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 26612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £110.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.20.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

