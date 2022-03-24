Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.40

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 26612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £110.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.20.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

