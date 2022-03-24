Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) & Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Critical Survey

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -244.59% -42.02% -27.96% Albireo Pharma -83.86% -74.80% -43.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Albireo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 4.12 -$19.93 million ($0.42) -1.44 Albireo Pharma $40.58 million 14.60 -$34.03 million ($1.86) -16.45

Antibe Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albireo Pharma. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Antibe Therapeutics and Albireo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Albireo Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Antibe Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 559.20%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.89%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than Albireo Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albireo Pharma beats Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace, and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

