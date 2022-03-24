Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANTO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.56).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,761 ($23.18) on Monday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of £17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,417.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

