Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

AIRC stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

