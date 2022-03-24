Apollo Medical’s (AMEH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

