Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stake Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 723,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 68,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

