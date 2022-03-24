Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $136.05. 180,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.