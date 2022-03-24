Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of APTO opened at $1.22 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 428,586 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,475 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.