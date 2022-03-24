Arcona Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,489.00 (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Arcona has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $81,489.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcona has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.66 or 0.07048695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.92 or 1.00069004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html . The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcona directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcona should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcona using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

