Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 19,024,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,362,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.