Arden Trust Co Has $593,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,810 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.93. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

