Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Progressive by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,348. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $114.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

