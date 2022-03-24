Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.94. 3,265,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

