Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

