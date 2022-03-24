Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

NYSE PG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.58. 93,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

