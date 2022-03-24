Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 164 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVDA traded up $22.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

