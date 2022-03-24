Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $178.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASND shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $117.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.