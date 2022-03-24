Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

AGO stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,302,000 after buying an additional 993,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after buying an additional 150,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

