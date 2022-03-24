Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 5.9%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 53,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,739,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astra Space by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Astra Space by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

