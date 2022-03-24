Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.42).

ATYM stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 408.50 ($5.38). The company had a trading volume of 443,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,090. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 391.02. The company has a market cap of £571.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

