Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 3%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 35,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 73,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.