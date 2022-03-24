Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.38. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,112 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $100,969,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
