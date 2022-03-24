Austin Russell Purchases 15,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 2,274,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

