AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 73,688 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,688 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $95.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.