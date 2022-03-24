AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

