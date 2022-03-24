Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

IPAC stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

