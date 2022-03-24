Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $186.02 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.76 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

