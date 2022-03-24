Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 31,295 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

