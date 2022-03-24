Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CL opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

