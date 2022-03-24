Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of MO opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

