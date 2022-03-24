Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.26 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

