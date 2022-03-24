Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,054 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares in the last quarter.
RSP opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
