Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,387,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,520,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 111,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,315,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

