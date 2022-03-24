Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

XMHQ stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06.

