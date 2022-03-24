Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Avantor by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 96,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,295. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,112. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.