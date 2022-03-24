Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,951. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.